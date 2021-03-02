Shanghai’s 2025 Ambition to Be the New Energy and Self-Driving Vehicles Hub

On February 25, the Shanghai Government announced its Implementation Plan for Accelerating the Development of the New Energy Automobile Industry (2021-2025). It proposes that by 2025, smart cars with conditional self-driving functionalities shall enter large-scale production, significant progress will be made to set up a standard system for testing, demonstrating smart cars. City officials noted that so far, Shanghai has opened 560 kilometers of test roads. A total of 152 vehicles from 22 companies have been issued with road test and demonstration qualifications, which make Shanghai the first amongst other Chinese cities.

