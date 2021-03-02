JPMorgan Chase: Global Chip Demand is 10-30 Percent Higher Than Production Capacity

According to multiple investment institutions, the global chip shortage shows no signs of alleviation, despite of increasing demand in 2021. Harlan Sur, J.P. Morgan analyst, noted that global demand for chips has been 10-30 percent higher than actual production capacity. It takes 3-4 quarters for chip foundries to boost production capacity. The ensuing packaging, transportation, and production will take 1-2 quarters. Sur said it will take one year for chips to reach targeted consumers. Back in January, TSMC, the Taiwan-based semiconductor foundry, has decided to invest USD 28 billion to upscale production capacity.

