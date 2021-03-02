Canadian Agritech Startup Farmers Edge Inc. Files IPO to Raise CAD 100 Million

Farmers Edge Inc, an AI startup to help growers increase crop yields, plans to go public on Canada’s largest Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “FDGE”. The company seeks to raise CAD 100 million (approximately USD 79 million). Founded in 2005, Farmers Edge uses AI technology to collect and analyze local weather, soil moisture and satellite data to help farmers improve crop efficiency and yield. Besides the Canadian Prairie, the company currently hosts offices in the United States, Australia, Russia, Brazil and Ukraine. As of the end of 2020, more than 3,000 growers have used the Farmers Edge products, covering more than 23 million acres of land in six countries. Estimation shows total revenue in 2020 was approximately CAD 46 million, up from CAD 14.4 million in 2017.

We know you don’t want to miss any news or research breakthroughs. Subscribe to our popular newsletter Synced Global AI Weekly to get weekly AI updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

