Swedish Telecom Giant Ericsson: 5G Users are Expected to Reach 3.5 Billion in 2026

At the Mobile World Congress held in Shanghai on February 28, Telecommunications company Ericsson revealed numbers for the fast-paced development of 5G networks. As of January 2021, there are 123 commercial 5G networks worldwide, and there are already 335 commercial 5G terminals. Talking about the changing trend of mobile data traffic, Peng Junjiang, general manager of Ericsson Northeast Asia Research Center, explained that the current global mobile data traffic is about 51EB per month, and it will reach 226EB in 2026, an increase of about 5 times. Peng mentioned that “Requirements for 6G will be released in 2024”.

