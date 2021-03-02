Self-Driving Truck Unicorn TuSimple Eyes Upcoming IPO Possibilities in the United States

TuSimple, an AI and autonomous driving company that has received hundreds of millions of dollars in financing from Chinese investors and American freight companies, has submitted listing documents and plans to list in the United States as early as next month. Morgan Stanley is said to be the lead bank responsible for the IPO. TuSimple raised USD 215 million in financing in 2019, with valuation at USD 1.2 billion. Since then, the company has raised more funds and declined to disclose its latest valuation. O. A spokesperson for TuSimple declined to comment on the company’s IPO plans. Founded in 2015, the California-based company is the world’s largest and most advanced self-driving truck company, with its applications in autonomous trucks, semi-trailers and autopilot freight vehicles.

