Scania and TuSimple Pilot Self-Driving Trucks in Sweden

Scania, the Swedish manufacturer of heavy lorries, trucks and buses, is testing L4 level self-driving trucks on the E4 motorway between Södertälje and Jönköping, in collaboration with San Diego-based company TuSimple. Participating truck provides actual commercial services to The Scania Transport Laboratory, loading materials required for production operations. The truck is controlled by the TuSimple’s unmanned driving system, with a safety officer and test engineer onboard for monitoring. Scania has been testing self-driving trucks for mining transportation in Australia since 2017. TuSimple has also partnered with companies like Volkswagen and Navistar to test commercial vehicles.

