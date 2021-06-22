South Korea’s LG Electronics Rolls Out AI-Powered Digital X-Ray Detector

On June 22, LG Electronics announced the launch of a new “digital x-ray detector” (DXD). The new product is equipped with assisted AI diagnostic functions, which are designed by healthcare AI solutions company VUNO. The product will detect chest X-ray images for abnormal findings and enhance lesion areas with coloring and outline, to help medical professionals accurately identify lung diseases including tuberculosis, pneumonia, and cancer. The DXD also does not require radiographs: images are directly transmitted to PCs, with added AI annotations. LG Electronics plans to promote the detector across global markets such as the United States and Europe.

The South Korean electronics conglomerate has been actively betting on AI. Last month, LG Group said it will invest USD 100 million over the next three years to develop advanced AI system with human-level learning, judgment, and thinking capabilities. On December 7, 2020, the South Korean conglomerate announced the setup of “LG AI Research Institute”. The group was to invest KRW 200 Billion to secure talents over the next three years and involve a total of 16 LG affiliates including LG Electronics and LG Display.

