China’s Jiangsu Builds the First Driverless Highway with Total Length of 33 Kilometers

On June 18, China completes the building of the self-driving expressway in Jiangsu province, which will be open to traffic at the end of this month. The project is the North-South Highway Connection of Wufengshan Yangtze River Bridge in Jiangsu province, with eight lanes and a total length of about 33 kilometers. As China’s first “driverless highway”, the expressway uses 5G technology to integrate technologies such as BIM, big data, IoT, cloud computing with highway construction and has set up a holographic sensing data collection and transmission system to make the road smarter. For example, the vehicle-road coordination system is equipped with road test antennas along the way, which can exchange road information with onboard terminals in real-time, assist and control driving behavior, and support unmanned driving.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

