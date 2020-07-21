India | Sundar Pichai: Google Invests USD 10 Billion in India’s Digital Transformation

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced the set up of a 10 billion dollar “Google for India Digitization Fund” to help accelerate India’s digital economy. Through this investment effort, Google will invest 75 billion rupees, or USD 10 billion, in India over the next 5-7 years. Google will achieve this through equity investments, partnerships, and operations, infrastructure, and ecosystem investments. The investment will mainly focus on four areas: firstly, make information accessible to every Indian in their mother tongue (including Hindi, Tamil, Punjabi or any other language) in an affordable way ; secondly, to develop new products and services that are closely related to India’s unique needs; thirdly, to empower companies as they continue to embark on the road of digital transformation; fourth, to further AI use in areas such as health, education and agriculture.



Source: https://blog.google/inside-google/company-announcements/investing-in-indias-digital-future

