Korea | South Korea Introduces AI to Facilitate Post-Car Accident Insurance Claims

South Korea government plans to introduce AI car insurance services next year to speed up post-accident handling. Based on the picture of the damaged vehicle, AI can determine the severity of damage, the possible repair needed, on top of automatically calculating the repair cost. The system is a combination of AI and Auto Insurance Repair Online Service (AOS), currently in use by insurance companies and auto repair shops. The Korea Insurance Development Institute explains that the AOS system can cover 170 vehicle models, accounting for 90 percent of all types. Its utilization will facilitate and expedite the process of insurance claims, whereby owners will instantly receive an estimated repair cost in the event of an accident.



Source: http://www.businesskorea.co.kr/news/articleView.html?idxno=48830

We know you don’t want to miss any story. Subscribe to our popular Synced Global AI Weekly to get weekly AI updates.

Advertisements

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

