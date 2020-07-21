UAE | Taxi Drivers in Dubai to Get AI Supervisors to Check on Professional Conduct

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is implementing AI technologies to monitor the service provided by taxi drivers. In collaboration with Acacus Technologies, working cameras will be installed on-board Dubai’s city taxis. The new AI technology will track and alert drivers upon signs of reckless driving such as speeding or braking too hard. The current system captures 99.92 percent of such identifiable behaviours and keeps the driver’s professional conducts in-check by providing long-term comprehensive assessments. At the moment, local authorities say the system is also used to fight against COVID-19 by monitoring face mask usage and social distancing practice for both passengers and drivers.



Source: https://www.khaleejtimes.com/news/transport/ai-to-monitor-on-road-behaviour-of-taxi-drivers-in-dubai

