EU Antitrust Regulators Halt Investigation Into NVIDIA, ARM Multibillion-Dollar Deal

On December 6, EU antitrust regulators have temporarily paused the investigation into NVIDIA’s multibillion-dollar acquisition of UK chip design company ARM. The European Commission awaits more information, according to a European Commission filing. In the meantime, US regulators – The Federal Trade Commission have sued to block the deal and said in a statement last Thursday that “the proposed vertical deal would give one of the largest chip companies control over the computing technology and designs that rival firms rely on to develop their own competing chips.”

