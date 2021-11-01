Facebook AI Is Teaching Robots to Perceive, Understand, and Interact Through Touch

On November 1, Facebook AI Research shared its progress on developing AI systems that can understand and interact through touch. “We want AI to be able to learn from and interact with the world through touch, like humans do. But for that to happen, we need to foster an ecosystem for tactile sensing in robotics,” said Facebook AI Research in a blog post.



Facebook AI has partnered with Meta AI, an MIT spin-off named GelSight, and Carnegie Mellon University to achieve the advancement. Together, they have developed a unique electronic skin and fingertip that are “significantly cheaper to manufacture” and provide a reliable tactile sense for robotic in-hand manipulation.

