China Applies to Join Digital Economy Partnership Agreement

On October 30, Chinese President Xi Jinping said China will apply to join the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement (DEPA) as part of his video address a day earlier to the Group of 20 leaders’ summit in Rome, Italy.

“China attaches great importance to international cooperation on digital economy, and has decided to apply to join the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement,” Xi said in the virtual speech, “China stands ready to work with all parties for the healthy and orderly development of digital economy.”

DEPA is a partnership between New Zealand, Chile and Singapore that will help exporters and SMEs take advantage of opportunities from digital trade. The agreement was signed last year and has since attracted interest from Canada and South Korea. DEPA’s membership may grow as it will a living agreement. DEPA will be open to WTO members that can meet its standards.

