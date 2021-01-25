Tsinghua AI Report: China Applied for 389,571 AI Patents in the Past Ten Years

Analyzing papers and patent data collected from top AI journals and conferences, 44 in total from 2011 to 2020, Tsinghua University’s new AI development report revealed new statistical insights. The report shows a total of 215 Chinese universities and colleges have set up undergraduate programs in “artificial intelligence” so far. In terms of patent applications, the number of AI patent applications in China was 389,571 over the past ten years, ranking first in the world, accounting for 74.7 percent of the global total and 8.2 times that of the United States. The report also highlighted the top ten countries to have published top-quality research papers: United States, China, Germany, Britain, Japan, Canada, France, South Korea, Italy, and Australia. (Source)

We know you don’t want to miss any news or research breakthroughs. Subscribe to our popular newsletter Synced Global AI Weekly to get weekly AI updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

