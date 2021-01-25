IBM Closes China Research Laboratory

IBM has closed off its Beijing-based China Research Laboratory (CRL) after 25 years of operation. Insiders familiar with the matter posted confirmations on Chinese social media sites on January 23. In an official response released today, IBM explained that the move aimed to “transform the R&D layout in China, as to support Chinese clients’ AI and mixed cloud upgrades”. CRL’s research focus span multiple disciplines and industries, including big data, cloud computing, IoT and cognitive computing and applications for power and energy, logistics, telecommunication and financial services industries. After the closure of the Beijing site, IBM still hosts 11 research facilities around the world, including three laboratories in the United States. (Source)

