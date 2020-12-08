NeurIPS 2020: NVIDIA Achieves AI Training Breakthrough Using Limited Datasets of 1,500 Images

On December 7, NVIDIA blog introduced company’s latest NeurIPS presentation: applying a novel neural network training technique named – adaptive discriminator augmentation, or ADA – to the popular NVIDIA StyleGAN2 model, NVIDIA researchers reimagined artwork based on fewer than 1,500 images from the Metropolitan Museum of Art.



According to NVIDIA, the new ADA technology reduces the number of training images by 10-20x while still getting great results. The same method could someday have a significant impact in healthcare, for example by creating cancer histology images to help train other AI models.



The NVIDIA Research team consists of more than 200 scientists around the globe, focusing on areas including AI, computer vision, self-driving cars, robotics and graphics. In 2020, 28 papers authored by NVIDIA researchers will be highlighted at NeurIPS, taking place virtually from Dec. 6-12. (Source)

