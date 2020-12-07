LG Launches AI Research Institute, Invests KRW 200 Billion to Foster 1,000 AI Experts by 2023

On December 7, South Korean conglomerate LG announced the setup of “LG AI Research Institute”. The group will invest KRW 200 Billion to secure talents over the next three years and involve a total of 16 LG affiliates including LG Electronics and LG Display. The Institute researches the latest AI technologies such as voice and image recognition and analysis, language processing that enables natural situation recognition and conversation based on deep learning, and data intelligence that predicts optimal judgment through big data analysis.

Recruitment for the institute begins next year to run customized training programs for each affiliate and foster 1,000 AI experts by 2023. Professor Hong-Lak Lee, an AI scholar and a research scientist at Google Brain, attended the inauguration and announced to join the institute as a C-level AI Scientist (CSAI). The institute plans to collaborate with global universities including Seoul National University and the University of Toronto. (Source)

