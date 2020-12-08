Japan Government Allocates USD 19M to Boost AI Matchmaking in 47 Prefectures

With annual birth rate plummeting to 5.8 percent in 2019, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s government pledges to allocate USD 19 Million in the next fiscal year to help local authorities run AI matchmaking. Currently, around half of Japan’s 47 prefectures offer matchmaking services and some of them have already introduced AI systems. Governments in Akira, Fukushima, Saitama prefectures have either planned or began to use AI matchmaking services, such as asking participants to answer 100 questions via computer or mobile phones.



Earlier this year, news reports covered Japanese matchmaking agency Zwei using AI wearable bracelets during blind dates. Zwei hopes that AI can prompt participants to have more in-depth conversations and said that the success rate of blind date events has risen from 10% to 20%. (Source)

