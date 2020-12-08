University of Cambridge Launches the UK’s First Master’s Degree in AI Ethics

University of Cambridge has launched the UK’s first Master’s Degree in AI Ethics and Society (MSt AI Ethics), designed for professionals with backgrounds such as business, management, policy, consultancy and others. MSt AI Ethics is devoted to developing leaders who can tackle the hard AI questions that are most relevant for the workplace today, such as issues of privacy, surveillance, justice, fairness, algorithmic bias, misinformation, Big Data, responsible innovation and more. The program is developed and taught by the University’s Leverhulme Centre for the Future of Intelligence (LCFI), and incorporates experts from diverse areas including philosophy, machine learning, computer science, policy and law. (Source)

