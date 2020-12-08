‘ImHex’ Tops GitHub Trending Repos With 1600 Stars in 24 Hours!

ImHex’s creator says his trending hex editor is aimed at “Reverse Engineers, Programmers and people that value their eyesight when working at 3 AM.” The project currently ranks among the most popular on GitHub, earning 1600 appreciative stars in 24 hours and a total of 3.7k since it went online last week.



Hexadecimal (Hex) editors are software applications for editing single-byte data, primarily used by programmers or system administrators. While regular text editors represent the logical content of a file, hex editors instead represent a file’s physical content, enabling the viewing and editing of a file’s binary data in hexadecimal form with a user-friendly interface. Hex editors are useful when dealing with binary data — for example when editing files to tweak the low-level settings of a game program.



Commonly used hexadecimal editors include Bless Hex Editor, GNOME Hex Editor, and Oktata. As with most editors, desirable features include powerful functions, high customizability, and a simple and attractive user interface (UI). Very few currently open-sourced hex editors cover all these aspects, with most especially lacking in UI aesthetics.



ImHex is built on the Dear ImGui graphical user interface library and features a pleasing and elegant, dark-themed UI that “doesn’t burn out your retinas when used in late-night sessions.“

ImHex can be used on both Windows and Linux, but will require a C++20 compatible compiler (e.g. GCC 10.2.0). The dependencies needed for compiling ImHex are listed below; all can be easily installed via Pacman package manager. The author also provides all-in-one dependency installation scripts for Arch Linux, Fedora and/or MSYS2 in the repo’s dist folder.

GLFW3 ( (sudo) pacman -S glfw )libmagic, libgnurx, libtre, libintl, libiconv ( (sudo) pacman -S file )libcrypto ( (sudo) pacman -S openssl )capstone ( (sudo) pacman -S capstone )libLLVMDemangle ( (sudo) pacman -S llvm llvm-libs )nlohmann json ( (sudo) pacman -S nlohmann-json )Python3 ( (sudo) pacman -S python3 )All in one for Arch Linux: sudo pacman -S glfw file openssl capstone llvm llvm-libs nlohmann-json python3All in one for Fedora: sudo dnf install cmake gcc-c++ capstone-devel glfw-devel glm-devel json-devel llvm-devel mesa-libGL-devel openssl-devel python-develAll in one for MinGW: pacman -S mingw-w64-x86_64-gcc mingw-w64-x86_64-cmake mingw-w64-x86_64-make mingw-w64-x86_64-capstone mingw-w64-x86_64-glfw mingw-w64-x86_64-glm mingw-w64-x86_64-file mingw-w64-x86_64-llvm mingw-w64-x86_64-nlohmann-json mingw-w64-x86_64-openssl mingw-w64-x86_64-polly mingw-w64-x86_64-pytho

After installing these libraries, simply run the following commands to build ImHex:

mkdir build

cd build

cmake ..

make -j

Interested readers can find additional information on the project Github. The ImHex author, “WerWolv”(Nik), is a 21-year-old Swiss student pursuing a bachelor’s degree in electronic engineering.

Analyst: Mos Zhang

