Google Introduces NLP Model Understanding Tool

Artificial intelligence does a lot of things extremely well, but just how it does these things often remains unclear — shrouded by what’s come to be known as the “black box” problem. This is particularly true in NLP, where researchers can waste a lot of time trying to figure out what went wrong when their models don’t run as well as expected. Last week, Google Research released a paper tackling this issue with a new open-source analytic platform: the Language Interpretability Tool (LIT).



LIT is a toolkit and browser-based user interface (UI) for NLP model understanding. It has five major functions:

Supports local explanation, including salience maps, attention, and rich visualizations of model prediction

Supports aggregate analysis, including metrics, embedding spaces, and flexible slicing

Allows switching seamlessly between the above to test local hypotheses and validate over a dataset

Allows new data points to be added at any time and visualizes their effect immediately

Allows visualizing comparisons between two models or two data points on the same interface

LIT user interface

The LIT UI is written in TypeScript and communicates with a Python backend that hosts models, datasets, counterfactual generators, and other interpretation components. Considering the continuous advancement of NLP models, Google researchers designed the LIT with five principles:

Flexible to support a wide range of NLP tasks, including classification, seq2seq, language modelling and structured prediction

Extensible so that it can be reconfigured and extended for newly added workflows

Modular with portable independent components to select from based on particular needs

Framework agnostic, works with any model that can run from Python

Easy to use with only a small amount of code required

Built-in modules in the LIT

The Google researchers point out that their LIT interactive evaluation tool is not suitable for training-time monitoring or large datasets.



The paper The Language Interpretability Tool: Extensible, Interactive Visualizations and Analysis for NLP Models is on arXiv. The tool has been open-sourced on Github.

Analyst: Reina Qi Wan | Editor: Michael Sarazen; Fangyu Cai

