Shenzhen Builds 46,480 5G Base Stations, Ranks 1st in the World

On August 17, Industry and Information Technology Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality announced that as of August 14, Shenzhen had built 46,480 5G base stations. At present, the city’s 5G industry scale and base station numbers rank first in the world. Wang Zhiqin, vice president of China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), said that the initial stage of 5G applications will be equipped for individuals, whereas industry-oriented applications are in the development phase. Among the three major 5G application directions, digital living accounts for 57.4 percent, and applications in the fields of healthcare, media, cities, internet of vehicles, and industrial internet account for 70 percent in total. (Source)

