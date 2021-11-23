On November 22, the NVIDIA blog introduced the interactive demo website app to generate photorealistic landscape images in real-time via text description. Thanks to its widely popular image processing research effort – GauGAN, named after post-Impressionist painter Paul Gauguin, users can type a simple phrase such as “sunset at a beach,” and the tool will generate the scene in real-time. Additionally, since GauGAN is a generative adversarial network-based technique that can transform segmentation maps into realistic photos, once users add adjectives to their phrases, such as “sunset at a rocky beach,” the deep learning model instantly modifies the pictures.
NVIDIA Launch Web App for GauGAN2 to Generate Pictures Through Simple Phrases
On November 22, the NVIDIA blog introduced the interactive demo website app to generate photorealistic landscape images in real-time via text description.
0 comments on “NVIDIA Launch Web App for GauGAN2 to Generate Pictures Through Simple Phrases”