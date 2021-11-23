Samsung Announces $17bn Investment for Texas Semiconductor Manufacturing Facility

On November 23, Samsung Electronics announced the company is investing $17 billion to build a new semiconductor manufacturing facility in Taylor, Texas. According to the press release, it is the largest-ever investment by Samsung in the United States, and it will improve the supply chain resilience of crucial logic chips. Groundbreaking will be in the first half of 2022, and Samsung plans to have the facility operational in the second half of 2024.

“In addition to our partners in Texas, we are grateful to the Biden Administration for creating an environment that supports companies like Samsung as we work to expand leading-edge semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S.,” said Kinam Kim, Vice Chairman and CEO, Samsung Electronics Device Solutions Division.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

