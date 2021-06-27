India Investigates Google’s Abuse of Dominant Position in the Smart TV Market

On June 23, India’s antitrust regulator, the Competition Commission of India (CCI), released the investigation results of tech giant Google’s alleged abuse of the country’s smart TV market via the Android operating system. After one year, the preliminary result found that Google violated certain provision of India’s anti-competition law.

Google has denied any wrongdoing: the company issued a statement on Tuesday saying that India’s emerging smart TV industry is booming, partly because Google has adopted a free licensing model. The statement also claimed that there is a competitive relationship between Android TV and a number of mature TV operating systems in the Indian market.

According to statistics in 2019, India’s smart TV sales were 8 million units, of which three-fifths were based on Google’s Android operating system. Google regards India as its largest user market and last year promised to invest USD 10 billion in the country.

