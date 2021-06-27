Intel CEO: Global Chip Shortage Will Get Relief Before 2023

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger expect the global chip shortage to continue worsen, and the world will have wait for “a healthy supply-demand situation until 2023″. The head of Intel believes that current situation will continue deteriorate to its worst before the end of 2021, and start rebounding next year. The current global chip shortage has already impacted the PC, graphics card, and automobile industries. On June 27, the Smart Payment Association (SPA) issued a warning stating that if the chip problem is not resolved, the global supply of IC cards will be affected, restricting the processing of bank cards and credit cards. SPA expects the shortage of IC card chips to continue until 2022.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

