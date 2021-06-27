Tesla China Recalls More Than 280k Vehicles Over Active Cruise Control Malfunctions

On June 26, China’s State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) announced that Tesla Motors (Beijing & Shanghai) are to recall approximately 286,000 vehicles over faulty active cruise control system. Affected models include some imported and domestically produced Model 3 and domestically produced Model Y electric vehicles. The reason was that the active cruise control function may be activated by the driver by mistake, increasing safety risks in extreme scenarios. Tesla has offered free upgraded for impacted vehicles through OTA programming.

This is the largest recall that Tesla has faced so far. In early June this year, the SAMR said Tesla Motors China would recall more than 700 imported Model 3 electric vehicles. Concurrently, China’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also said that Tesla was recalling 5,974 electric vehicles due to loose brake caliper bolts, which may cause tire pressure loss and increase the risk of accidents. In January of this year, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) requested Tesla to recall 158,000 Model S and Model X vehicles. The explanation was that the failure of vehicle media control unit (MCU) may cause the touch screen to become invalid and pose a safety risk.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

