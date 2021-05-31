Shenzhen is Building Its Highest AGV Robotic Parking Lot

According to media reports on May 31, Shenzhen is building its tallest smart parking lot, which is expected to be completed and put to use by the end of this year. The parking lot is located in an innovative industrial park in Shenzhen’s Longhua District. After completion, it will provide 20 floors and up to thousands of parking spaces.

Examples of intelligent parking lots in China

The parking robot technology used in the parking lot combines navigation technology, motion control technology and big data algorithms to accurately move vehicles smoothly and accurately. The predecessor of the AGV robot of the smart parking lot comes from the logistics industry. Media reports show that there are currently about five or six related research and development industries in Shenzhen.

