Japanese Government to Fund Half of TSMC’s 340 Million Chip R&D Center

According to Nikkei reports, the Japanese government will provide half of the funds for TSMC’s relocation research facility in the Ibaraki Prefecture, which is north of Tokyo, and it is expected that R&D will be officially launched in 2022. The R&D will be conducted alongside 20 Japanese companies, including Ibiden, Asahi Kasei, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Nagase, Shibaura Mechatronics. TSMC is currently the world’s largest semiconductor company by market value, with a market value of USD 543.2 billion in May of this year, which is USD 117.9 billion more than the second-ranked Samsung Electronics.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

