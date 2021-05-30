Korean Regulator Approves SK Hynix’s Acquisition of Intel’s NAND Flash Memory Business

On May 30, media reported that the South Korean regulatory agency Fair Trade Commission has approved SK Hynix’s USD 9 billion acquisition of Intel’s NAND flash memory and SSD businesses. The transaction had already been approved by the European Commission, the US Federal Trade Commission, and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS). SK and Intel hope to obtain approval from regulatory agencies in other countries by the end of 2021.

Official data show that SK Hynix’s share of the NAND flash memory market will double from 13 percent to 27 percent, as the result of this transaction. The two major Korean semiconductor titans, Samsung and Hynix, have both increased their share and sales in the global NAND memory market in the first quarter of this year. Among them, Samsung has a market share of 33.5%, ranking first in the world.

