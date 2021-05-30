Russian Sber Company Rolls Out Driverless Taxi “Flip” with Fast-swappable Batteries

On May 27th, SberAutoTech, a subsidiary of Russian state-owned banking company PJSC Sberbank, unveiled a self-driving taxi “Flip” developed by itself. FLIP has the dimensions of a conventional passenger car with 3.62 m by 1.95 m in measurement. The vehicle uses a combination of lidars, radars, and cameras to evaluate the road environment. Its most creative is the self-designed electric platform, which can be used in Replace the battery within five minutes. In addition, Flip also provides V2X networking functions and biometrics functions, as well as human-vehicle interaction is provided by the Salute virtual assistant. The vehicle is to be showcased at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, held June 2-5.

