Lockheed Martin, GM to Develop Autonomous Lunar Rover for NASA’s 2024 Mission

The US government is advancing the “Artemis” moon landing plan in 2024, using a new type of autonomous rover, or Lunar Terrain Vehicle (LTV), to explore places that it has never set foot in before. This new electric lunar rover will carry two astronauts, and can drive autonomously and be controlled remotely. Unlike the Apollo rovers that only traveled 4.7 miles (7.6 kilometers) from the landing site, the new LTV is being designed to traverse significantly farther distances to support the first excursions of the Moon’s south pole, where it is cold and dark with more rugged terrain. Lockheed Martin, General Motors have teamed up on the project, according to company announcements on May 26.

