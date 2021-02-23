Toyota Constructs Smart City at the Foot of Mount Fuji

On February 3, Japanese automotive manufacturer Toyota has began to construct a high-tech city at the base of Mount Fuji. The 175-acre site, which is named “Woven City”, will serve as a real-world testing ground for AI, robotics and autonomous driving technologies. Toyota has commissioned Danish architect Bjarke Ingels to work on the project, in partnership with enterprises like Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. The plan was first announced in January 2020 and descried as “a prototype city of the future where all ecosystems are connected”. As explained by Toyota President Akio Toyoda at the opening ceremony this week, “the unwavering themes of the Woven City will bee ‘human-centred,’ ‘a living laboratory’ and ‘ever-evolving’. (Source)

