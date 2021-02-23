South Korea Customs Service and IBS Delve into AI Analysis for Cross-Border Trade

South Korea’s Customs Service has partnered with the government-funded Institute for Basic Science (IBS) to conduct joint research on AI technology using customs trade data. For a period of three years, researchers will utilize AI to complete tasks including prediction of bad import cargos, classifications of items according to the “international unified product classification system”, and track the change of export and import trade patterns before and after the COVID-19 pandemic. The Korea Customs Service is a keen adopter of advanced technologies: back in March 2018, the agency had adopted big data analysis to improve the timeliness and accuracy of identifying illegal items, and set up clearance system powered with AI screening technology. (Source)

