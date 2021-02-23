Dell Opens Global Innovation Facility in Singapore, the First Outside US

American computer conglomerate Dell Technologies has opened a new innovation facility in Singapore, to focus on R&D for edge computing, data analytics and augmented reality. To fund the venture, the company pledged to invest USD 50 million over a three-year period. Dell plans to hire 160 positions by the end of 2021 to support the facility. Tapping into the growth of Asia-Pacific region, Dell has opened an IoT lab in Singapore in partnership with hardware collaborator Intel back in January 2016. (Source)

