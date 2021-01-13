ICLR 2021 Announces List of Accepted Papers

The organizers of the International Conference on Learning Representations (ICLR) have announced this year’s accepted papers. Of the 2997 submissions, 860 papers have made it to ICLR 2021, for an acceptance rate of 28.7 percent — slightly higher than last year’s 26.5 percent.



The accepted papers will feature in 53 Oral, 114 Spotlight and 693 Poster presentations at the conference, which will be held virtually in May.



One of the world’s major machine learning conferences, ICLR has seen continuous growth in its paper submissions. Last year, the conference accepted 687 out of 2,594 papers and drew over 5,600 participants from nearly 90 countries. Originally scheduled for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, ICLR 2020 was moved completely online due to the pandemic. Although challenging, conference organizers say the virtual conference format created a new environment in which they were able to employ many of the machine learning approaches that the conference itself showcases. ICLR 2020 received more than a million page views and over 100,000 video watches over its five-day run. All posters were widely viewed as part of the live conference, with an average of 200 unique views per paper page.



ICLR 2021 will benefit from and build on last year’s experience. It’s expected the conference will once again present pre-recorded videos from paper authors in two separate sessions to accommodate global time zone differences, and introduce additional approaches designed to improve interactivity between participants, and create, as last year’s General Chair Alexander (Sasha) Rush put it, an environment that’s “fun to browse, async first, and feels alive.”



Last year, Rush revealed without elaboration in a conversation on the conference general group chat that “PCs [program chairs have] decided against having best paper [awards],” and this may again be the case, although there has not been an official statement on the matter.



A list of all ICLR 2021 paper submission is available on Open Review.

Reporter: Yuan Yuan | Editor: Michael Sarazen

