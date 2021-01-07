Geoffrey Hinton Discusses His Latest Research and the Future of AI

Turing Award winner Geoffrey Everest Hinton, one of the seminal figures in the development of deep learning, spoke recently to Eye on AI about his recent research, his quest to understand learning in the brain and why he sees unsupervised learning as the future of AI. From his development of Stacked Capsule Autoencoders and a Simple Framework for Contrastive Learning of Visual Representations, or SimCLR, to his exploration of Neural Gradient Representation by Activity Differences, or NGRADs, Dr. Hinton is on a quest to discover the algorithms that enable us to think, remember and learn.

“My main goal in life has been to understand how the brain works, and all of this technology that’s come out of attempts to understand how the brain works, aren’t really how the brain works. It’s useful spinoff. But it’s not what I was really after.”

Craig S. Smith is a former correspondent for The New York Times. After interviewing Dr. Hinton for a Times profile In 2017, he became passionate about deep learning and has since spent much of his time introducing the personalities behind this transformative technology to a broader audience. He is host of the podcast Eye on AI.

