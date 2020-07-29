About Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Content provided by Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The Shenzhen Institutes of Advanced Technology (SIAT) of the Chinese Academy of Science (CAS) was jointly established by CAS, the Shenzhen municipal government and the Chinese University of Hong Kong in February 2006. SIAT aims to enhance the innovative capacity of the equipment manufacturing and service industries in the Guangdong-Hong Kong region, promote the development of emerging industries possessing their own proprietary intellectual property, and become a world-class industrial research institute.

SIAT focuses on the multi-disciplinary integration development of Information Technology and Biotechnology. It mainly includes 8 sub-institutes(51 research centers): Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Integration Technology (SIAIT); Institute of Biomedical and Health Engineering (IBHE); Institute of Advanced Computing and Digital Engineering (IACDE); Institute of Biomedicine and Biotechnology (IBB); Guangzhou Institute of Advanced Technology (GIAT); Institute of Brian Cognition and Brian Disease（IBCBD, collaborated with MIT McGovern Institute); Institute of Synthetic Biology; Institute of Advanced Electronic Materials (IAEM). It is also home to 9 national innovation labs, 28 key labs and platforms at the provincial level and 79 key labs and platforms at the municipal level.

SIAT has made significant achievements in human resource development, academic research and technology commercialization. In 2019, It has staff over 1900(including 16 IEEE fellows, 3 CAS academicians, 6 National Outstanding Young Scientists), as well as more than 1450 graduate students. More than 100 foreign distinguished professors are invited as visiting/chief scientists part-time working in SIAT. Oriented to be the industrial research institute, SIAT makes efforts to the scientific and technological transforming and has incubated 958 companies (263 shareholding) in the fields of emerging industries such as low-cost healthcare, service robots, electric vehicles, cloud computing, digital cities, nano-medicine, new energy and new materials.

SIAT has a broad cooperation with overseas partners covering 38 countries and districts, more than 200 programs 98 institutions like MIT, Stanford University, UCL, UBC, UCLA, EPFL, HU Berlin etc. 48% of annual publication are international cooperated papers.

SIAT is already a leading research institute in the south of China and innovative reforming model in China, as is reflected by the consistency with our high-quality papers and contribution to industries. However, we still have a long way to go for our ultimate goal as the top-tier ‘ E(Engineering) – T(Technology) – S(Science)’ institute around the world.

