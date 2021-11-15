Google’s Pet Portraits Will Find Art Doubles for Your Pets

Google recently has launched an adorable new feature for its Arts and Culture app named Pet Portraits that can compare your pet photo to artworks from museums worldwide and find their art doubles. With Pet Portraits, users can snap a picture of a dog, cat, fish, bird, reptile, horse, or rabbit, and leave it to Google’s trained computer vision algorithm to discover the artworks that share similar looks with your beloved pets. Through the lens of the Arts and Culture app, your animal companion could be matched with ancient Egyptian figurines, vibrant Mexican street art, serene Chinese watercolours, etc.

It only takes a few seconds for you to see the doubles in different artworks. Users can save the results as a single still image or combine multiple images to animate together as a cute GIF slideshow. Additionally, Google Arts & Culture invites you to learn more about the stories and artists behind each artwork by tapping on your result.

