Meta Teams up With Microsoft to Integrate Work App Workplace and Teams

On November 10, Meta (formerly known as Facebook) announced a partnership with another tech giant Microsoft to integrate its work app Workplace with Microsoft’s work-focused social network and collaboration software Teams. The integration will allow customers who use both services to better share information without switching the platforms back and forth.

The new integration signals Meta’s continual efforts of expanding its partnership with Microsoft. Previously, Meta revealed that it plans to support Microsoft Teams on its video-calling device Portal starting in December.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

