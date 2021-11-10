Self-Driving Truck Startup Kodiak Raises $125 Million in Series B Round

On November 10, self-driving truck startup Kodiak announced that it had raised $125 million in an oversubscribed Series B round for a total of $165 million raised to date. The round includes investments fromSIP Global Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Battery Ventures, CRV, Muirwoods Ventures, Harpoon Ventures, StepStone Group, Gopher Asset Management, Walleye Capital, Aliya Capital Partners, and others.

“The supply chain challenges we have seen over the last 18 months only underscore the importance of autonomous trucking to the future of America’s economy,” said Don Burnette, Founder and CEO of Kodiak Robotics. With the investments, Kodiak will expand its team, fleet and further scale the business towards launching commercial self-driving services with partners.

