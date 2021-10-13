ICCV 2021 Best Papers Announced

On October 13, ICCV 2021 announced its Best Paper Awards, honourable mentions, and Best Student Paper. The ICCV (IEEE International Conference on Computer Vision) is one of the top international biannual computer vision conferences, comprising the main conference and several tracks of workshops and tutorials. This year, the conference took place on virtual platforms. Kicked off on October 11, the conference will run to October 17.

Marr Prize – Best Paper Prize

Swin Transformer: Hierarchical Vision Transformer using Shifted Windows

Honorable Mentions

Best Student Prize

Pixel-Perfect Structure-from-Motion with Featuremetric Refinement

