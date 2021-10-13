AI Community Computer Vision & Graphics Global Global News Research

ICCV 2021 Best Papers Announced

On October 13, ICCV 2021 announced its Best Paper Awards, honourable mentions, and Best Student Paper.

by Synced
Comments 0

On October 13, ICCV 2021 announced its Best Paper Awards, honourable mentions, and Best Student Paper. The ICCV (IEEE International Conference on Computer Vision) is one of the top international biannual computer vision conferences, comprising the main conference and several tracks of workshops and tutorials. This year, the conference took place on virtual platforms. Kicked off on October 11, the conference will run to October 17.

Marr Prize – Best Paper Prize
Swin Transformer: Hierarchical Vision Transformer using Shifted Windows

Honorable Mentions

Best Student Prize
Pixel-Perfect Structure-from-Motion with Featuremetric Refinement

0 comments on “ICCV 2021 Best Papers Announced

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: