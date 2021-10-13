On October 13, ICCV 2021 announced its Best Paper Awards, honourable mentions, and Best Student Paper. The ICCV (IEEE International Conference on Computer Vision) is one of the top international biannual computer vision conferences, comprising the main conference and several tracks of workshops and tutorials. This year, the conference took place on virtual platforms. Kicked off on October 11, the conference will run to October 17.
Marr Prize – Best Paper Prize
Swin Transformer: Hierarchical Vision Transformer using Shifted Windows
Honorable Mentions
- Mip-NeRF: A Multiscale Representation for Anti-Aliasing Neural Radiance Fields
- OpenGAN: Open-Set Recognition via Open Data Generation
- Viewing Graph Solvability via Cycle Consistency
- Common Objects in 3D: LargeScale Learning and Evaluation of Real-life 3D Category Reconstruction
Best Student Prize
Pixel-Perfect Structure-from-Motion with Featuremetric Refinement
0 comments on “ICCV 2021 Best Papers Announced”