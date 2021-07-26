Quanergy’s 3D LiDAR Selected for First V2X Smart City Deployment in South Korea

On July 20, Quanergy Systems announced its 3D LiDAR solution has been selected to support the development of an Information, Communication, and Technology (ICT) system in Busan, South Korea. The ICT system is a key component of the South Korean government’s strategy to build data driven IoT smart cities. Busan is one of the pilot cities for the initiative.

Deployed in collaboration with long-time system integrator partner iCent, Quanergy’s 3D solution, consisting of its MQ-8 LiDAR sensor, paired with its proprietary perception software QORTEX DTC™, collects and analyzes traffic data, including the walking direction of pedestrians, their traffic volume, and the number of speeding vehicles, enabling the iSaver data analytics platform from iCent to determine their patterns based on time of day, day of the week, etc.

The collected data enables Busan’s smart city traffic center to better understand traffic patterns, predict safety hazards, and ultimately develop transportation policies to improve pedestrian safety. This information is crucial for ICT infrastructure to inform smarter, data-driven decisions. Furthermore, the solution integrates with traffic lights to respond dynamically to traffic, and gives drivers and pedestrians visibility into real-time traffic information through an app on their smartphones. This is the first system of its kind in Korea to provide traffic data for V2X (Vehicle to Everything) equipment and beacon equipment.

