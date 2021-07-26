Loup Ventures: FSD to Bring Tesla USD 102 Billion in Profits by 2032; FSD Beta V9.1 to Launch July 30

According to estimation by Loup Ventures, by 2032, full self-driving (FSD) purchases and subscriptions is expected to bring electric vehicles giant Tesla USD 102 billion in profits. Tesla had raised the price of FSD to USD 10,000 on October 29 last year, and users can also order the service for USD 199. Loup Ventures believes that FSD’s operating profit margin will increase from 42 percent in 2021 to 10 years later 64 percent. On July 25, Tesla CEO Elon Musk also said on Twitter that FSD Beta V9.1 will be launched on July 30.

