Chinese AI Giant SenseTime Establishes AI Innovation Center in Singapore

On July 19, SenseTime, China’s leading AI company, announced the launch of the SenseTime International AI Innovation Hub. The centre will include eight different areas to showcase AI applications such as education, medical care, and cultural tourism.

The company also reaffirmed its commitment to nurture Singapore-based AI talents via two Memoranda of Understanding (MoU), one with Business China and the other with Singapore’s Institute of Technical Education (ITE), to support AI capability building in Singapore. Prior to this, SenseTime had signed agreements with Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University, Singapore Telecom and Singapore Supercomputing Center beginning 2018.

