Intel Announces Q2 Financial Report, Net Profit of USD 50.61 Beats Expectations, Despite Down 0.9% YoY

On July 21, the chip giant Intel announced its second-quarter financial report. The report shows that Intel’s revenue in the second quarter was USD 19.631 billion, and net profit was USD 5.061 billion, a decrease of 0.9 percent compared to the same period last year. Analysts pointed out that compared with other technology giants, Intel’s revenue growth has been sluggish, and it is under competition from up-and-coming stars such as AMD and Nvidia. Among them, AMD, as the world’s second largest supplier of CPU chips, has entered Intel’s CPU special field. In addition, the company’s data center unit fell 9% in the second quarter of 2021, with revenue of USD 6.5 billion.

