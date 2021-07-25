Argo AI and Ford to Launch Self-Driving Technologies on Lyft Vehicles By the End of 2021

On July 22, Argo AI, Ford Motors and Lyft joined hands to launch L4-level autonomous driving services in Miami by the end of this year. Lyft users will be able to make reservations for Ford L4 autonomous vehicles in designated areas through the APP. The car model used will be the Ford Escape Hybrid, which will be equipped with human safety operators.

This cooperation is the first in the industry to integrate service providers in technology, operation, and ride-hailing. The three companies plan to soon expand their pilots to Austin, Texas, and deploy at least 1,000 vehicles in multiple cities within the next five years. Argo AI will access the anonymous data of Lyft users and fleets, and will perform localized security verification on the data. In return, Lyft will acquire a 2.5% stake in Argo AI.

