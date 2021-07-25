Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez Says Apple to Ramp Up Investment for AI in Spain

On July 23, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez stated that Apple will increase artificial intelligence in Spain, after meeting with company’s CEO Tim Cook during a four day trip to the US west coast.

The investment will also focus on Apple TV’s business, which can “convert Spain into a European audiovisual hub”, according to Sanchez. In the past five years, Apple has invested approximately EURO 1.5 billion in Spain and will acquire Barcelona-based AI company Vilynx in 2020. Inc.

Spain released the country’s AI development strategy back in March 2019, stating that the technology will be one of the main growth engines of the country’s economy future. However, the plan had not provided much details on steps for implementation. The cooperation with Apple this time may be an important step for Spain to build a sought-after domestic AI ecosystem.

