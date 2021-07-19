UT Austin Founds 6G Research Center With Key Wireless Industry Parnters

On July 7, the University of Texas at Austin announced that it has teamed up with major wireless companies to set up a new 6G research center, the 6G@UT. Founding affiliates Samsung, AT&T, NVIDIA, Qualcomm and InterDigital will each fund at least two projects for three years at the center. Researchers from the companies will work alongside UT faculty members and students to develop wireless-specific machine learning algorithms, advanced sensing technologies, and core networking innovations that will be the backbone of 6G.

As stated in UT Austin’s official announcement, the next generation of wireless will be infused with technologies that have come of age during the past decade: ubiquitous sensing, machine learning, and the ability to use higher frequency spectrum at mmWave and THz bands. These technologies will be explored at the 6G@UT center.

“The advances in both wireless communications and machine learning over the past decade have been incredible, but separate,” said 6G@UT Director Jeffrey Andrews, a professor in UT Austin’s Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering. “Coupled with vast new sensing and localization abilities, 6G will be defined by an unprecedented native intelligence, which will transform the ability of the network to provide incredible services.” (source)

